Tottenham reach decision on sacking Roberto De Zerbi – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the thinking at Tottenham after a decision was reached on whether or not to sack Roberto De Zerbi.

Another game, another loss for Tottenham. It doesn’t seem to matter how much they spend, who they buy, or who’s in the dugout, the end result is the same for Spurs fans right now – misery.

Perhaps the only positive in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa was Tottenham finally breaking their scoring duck in the Premier League.

In any case, the reality is Tottenham sit in the relegation zone and that’s where they’ll stay until next May unless De Zerbi finds a way to get a tune out of his players, or the club finds another manager who can.

The dreadful start has put the spotlight on De Zerbi’s position in some sections of the media.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham aren’t ready to press the panic button just yet.

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Tottenham believe in Roberto De Zerbi project – Fabrizio Romano

Taking to YouTube, he explained: “Tottenham decided to back Roberto De Zerbi in the summer by trusting his ideas.

“Obviously everything was not possible, but it was still a very ambitious market, a very expensive market.

“When I say not everything, for example, Cody Gakpo, top target, but was no longer available.

“And then more things they wanted to do, but it’s normal. At no club do they complete the perfect market. But still, big investments and top players signed.

“So, the message from Tottenham, as of today, remains a message of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi

“So at the moment I don’t have any indication of Tottenham exploring different ways.

“I’m told that Tottenham still believe in the manager. I’m told Tottenham knew it was going to take time.

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“It’s not a switch you make from 17th in the league, saving from relegation in the final game of the season, to Champions League spots just because you spend big money.

“Tottenham knew it was going to be a process and it can not always be fast.

“Obviously, they all, including De Zerbi, had different expectations. The club, the coach, everyone had different expectations, not two points from five games.

“But at the same time they maintain confidence in the process.”

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