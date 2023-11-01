Tottenham ready to cash in on Postecoglou outcast as £15m price tag is set

Tottenham are ready to cash in on Giovani Lo Celso according to reports with the Premier League outfit looking for a fee of around £15m.

Ange Postecoglou has had a superb impact since arriving in north London and Tottenham currently sit top of the Premier League and boast an unbeaten record.

While plenty of stars have improved under the Australian boss, several Spurs players have found themselves to be surplus to requirements.

The likes of Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier are yet to feature under Postecoglou and they are each expected to depart in the near future.

It now seems likely that Lo Celso joins the outgoing list as Tottenham are now prepared to cash in on the 27-year-old midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham will listen to offers for Lo Celso in the January window. The report claims that they will consider offers of around £15-20m for the Argentina international.

Postecoglou was seemingly willing to give Lo Celso an opportunity this season, but he has already missed a chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury and is now far down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old has only played 24 minutes of Premier League football this season and a move elsewhere in January will probably be the best thing for his career.

Lo Celso was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, but Spurs quickly pulled the plug on the deal as they weren’t interested in loaning him out.

The Argentine midfielder had spent the previous two seasons on loan with Villarreal and a return to Spain could be on the cards in January.

He is under contract with Tottenham until 2025 so the club will see this upcoming window as one of the final chances to recoup some money on the 27-year-old.

While Lo Celso clearly has plenty of technical ability, he’s never really settled into life at the north London club and a move in January would probably be the best thing for his career.

