Tottenham are ready to go all in for Dominic Solanke

Tottenham are ready to move to the next phase of their pursuit of Dominic Solanke as Ange Postecoglou scrambles to bring in attacking quality.

Solanke has been identified as a top target for Spurs after a stellar campaign for Bournemouth which saw him net 21 goals but the Cherries know the value of the forward and will not let him go on the cheap.

Bournemouth have made it clear that they have no intention of accepting any bids that fall short of the £65m release clause inserted into Solanke’s contract.

Tottenham are believed to have made contact with the player and are now said to be preparing an offer for Solanke although reports do not suggest what kind of fee they will propose and whether Bournemouth are inclined to accept the offer.

Throughout last season and to start the pre-season ahead of the new campaign Spurs have been forced to deploy makeshift options in key positions, particularly in the central striking role where Son Heung-min and fellow winger Dejan Kulusevski filling in at No 9.

The North London team has lacked a clinical goal scorer since Harry Kane’s departure, and Solanke might fill that vacuum next season.

The youngster is expected to be eager to join the North London club, as it would be a significant step forward in his career.

He will want to compete at the top levels, and Tottenham will be able to give him with the opportunity.

Postecoglou’s charges will play in the UEFA Europa League, and they want further talent and depth in their squad as cover and in the best-case scenario to faciliatate a psuh for the top four and title contention.

Solanke’s goal-scoring ability and hold-up play might give them a new dimension in attack.

The former Liverpool hitman is now nearing the prime of his abilities and has settled into top-flight football far better than when he left Anfield.

If the transfer is completed, he might have an immediate impact at Tottenham given the setup of the team and creative players he would have around him.

The London team will be looking to qualify for the Champions League while also mounting a concerted push for any silverware in a bid to appease long-suffering fans.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will not want to let their prized asset go for a low price. It is reasonable to believe that Spurs will have to meet their demands in order for the transfer to go through even if a big fee will add pressure to Solanke and Tottenham over this move.