Tottenham ready to sell homegrown star on one condition as Postecoglou considers several replacements

Tottenham are willing to offload Oliver Skipp in this transfer window, but the club won’t green-light his exit until they find a suitable replacement.

Skipp has spent his entire professional career at Tottenham and has been on the books at the club since 2008.

He’s racked up 106 appearances for Spurs in that time and also enjoyed a successful loan spell out with Norwich City in 2020-21.

While Ange Postecoglou did use Skipp in 24 matches last season, the 23-year-old only made five starts in the Premier League.

He’s firmly behind the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr in the pecking order and could be set to depart this summer.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are willing to let Skipp leave this summer but they want to sign a fellow homegrown star as his replacement.

The holding midfielder is still under contract with the club until 2027 which puts them in a decent position to negotiate his price tag.

Leeds United have been credited with interest in the 23-year-old, although a move elsewhere in the Premier League seems more likely for Skipp at this stage.

Premier League newcomers Leicester City have also been linked with the Tottenham star with the Foxes keen to improve their midfield after losing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

In terms of Spurs, they have already made two new signings this summer with the arrivals of Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens.

Man Utd’s Scott McTominay is someone who is reportedly on their watchlist, although the Red Devils are looking for a fee of £40m to sell the Scottish international this summer.

Tottenham have also been credited with interest in the likes of Eberechi Eze Pedro Neto and Conor Gallagher as Postecoglou looks to strengthen his side ahead of next season.

