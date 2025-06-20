Tottenham ‘preparing’ offer for 18y/o Italian ‘rising star’ below Serie A club’s value

Giovanni Leoni is on the radar of Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly ‘preparing to offer’ a fee below what an Italian ‘rising star’ is valued at by his club this summer after recent scouting efforts.

Spurs have signed a number of centre-backs in recent seasons. Under Ange Postecoglou’s reign, for the last two years, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso were signed.

Ben Davies, who has been at the club for years, has also just been given a one-year contract extension.

However, Tottenham are still on the hunt for another centre-back, with Cristian Romero looking like he could potentially exit, after months of reports linking him with Atletico Madrid were followed by their boss, Diego Simeone, stating he “obviously” wants to sign the Spurs man.

As a potential replacement, there are links with 18-year-old Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

Caught Offside reports Tottenham are one of the sides interested in signing the youngster, who played 17 Serie A games for his club last season.

Bournemouth and Wolves are both also said to be keen on Leoni, while Serie A clubs Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan are also mentioned.

But it’s understood that Spurs are ‘preparing an offer’ of €25million (£21.3m) for the centre-back, though Parma will ‘demand’ at least €35million (£29.8m).

Leoni is 6ft 5in, said to be capable of playing with both feet, and is described in the report as a ‘rising star’ in Italy.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal ‘offered’ 30 G/A Tottenham ‘priority’ as Gyokeres, Sesko alternative; Arteta ‘aware of quality’

👉 Premier League sack race sees Arteta above Amorim with Nuno in peril

👉 Ten explosive debuts against former clubs guaranteed by Premier League opening weekend fixtures

Tottenham have used the European nation as a hunting ground in recent seasons, with Romero, Destin Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski among those who have been signed from the Serie A.

It has also been reported of late that another rising star from Italy, Niccolo Pisilli, is on Spurs’ radar. It was initially suggested that they north London club had completed the basis of a deal for the Roma man.

That was since denied by his agent, but there was no denial that Spurs are in fact interested in signing the midfielder, who scored in Italy under-21s’ latest Euros match, against Spain.

If things go their way before the end of the summer window, Tottenham could have a pair of young new stars in their ranks.

READ MORE: Arsenal threaten to stop Tottenham reuniting 49-goal Brentford star with Thomas Frank