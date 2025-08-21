According to reports, Tottenham have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign Rodrgyo on loan this summer, with Spurs now in talks with the La Liga giants over a ‘purchase clause’.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to England throughout the summer, with his lack of minutes at the Club World Cup encouraging interest from Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in his services.

Xabi Alonso has insisted throughout the speculation that he’s counting on Rodrygo this season and reports suggested after a meeting between the new Madrid boss and the winner earlier this month that he was set to stay at the Bernabeu.

Earlier on Thursday, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has now revealed that Rodrygo is indeed set for a move to the Premier League this summer.

“Exclusive information on Rodrygo,” Nicola said on his YouTube channel. “Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker is heading to the Premier League.

“The question is whether he will play for Liverpool or Manchester City. The two Premier League giants are the most interested.

“Guardiola has been trying for a long time to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool have entered the fray in recent days – willing to make Rodrigo the replacement for Luis Diaz.”

MORE ON SPURS ON F365

👉 How Arsenal beat Spurs to Eze in ‘extraordinarily quiet’ hijack with ‘mixed messages’ and ‘close relationship’

👉 Arsenal: Ornstein drops Tottenham hijack bombshell as Eberechi Eze makes his choice

👉 Tottenham boost as £30m ‘agreement close’ amid ‘upped efforts’ to ‘beat Liverpool to signing’

But now, according to Defensa Central, following Arsenal’s swoop to sign Eberechi Eze ahead of them, Tottenham have beaten their rivals to the punch to land Rodrgyo.

Despite what Nicola claimed, the report suggests ‘the only possibility left is Tottenham’ as Liverpool and Arsenal have ‘decided to bet on other attackers’, while Manchester City are ‘not really interested’.

It’s claimed Real have now ‘accepted’ Tottenham loan proposal, with Spurs agreeing to ‘pay his entire salary’, which stands at just over £200,000 per week.

‘The only doubt is whether or not a purchase clause is included in the loan’ amid previous reports claiming the Spanish side want €90m [£78m] for the winger.

Rodrygo was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win over Osasuna on Tuesday, and Alonso was again asked about his future after the game.

“It was only a match. If in three months he still isn’t getting these minutes, then it’s different,” Alonso said. “Nothing’s going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition that it was. But this was just one game. I think we can leave the Club World Cup behind us and what really counts is this season. And of course I count on Rodrygo. It’s just one game, we don’t have to read too much in the future.

“If he has those [lack of] minutes in three months, then I can tell you with more certainty. But, today was the circumstances of the match and my decisions [not to play him].”