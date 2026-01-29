Real Madrid have made a huge offer for Tottenham centre-back Cristiano Romero as they look to fix their defence as soon as possible, according to reports.

Los Blancos are currently trailing Barcelona by a point in La Liga after sacking Xabi Alonso earlier this month with Alvaro Arbeloa seen as a temporary solution until the end of the season.

An incredible 4-2 defeat to Benfica on Wednesday night saw Real Madrid drop out of the qualification places in the Champions League with Arbeloa’s side having to settle for a place in the play-offs.

And, after seeing his side conceded four against the Portuguese side, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided to take action by making a bid for a centre-back.

Spanish website Fichajes has revealed that their ‘latest sporting failures’ have seen Real Madrid ‘seek immediate solutions’ to improving their defence.

Real Madrid were also recently knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Segunda Division side Albacete and that result ‘has left deep wounds in the club’s structure and in the confidence of the board’.

And president Perez ‘has decided to intervene directly by offering a staggering sum of €100m (£87m) to Tottenham‘ for Argentina centre-back Romero.

Real Madrid ‘understands that the season hangs by a thread due to a defensive fragility that has become unsustainable this winter’ with Eder Militao suffering a long-term injury.

The addition of Romero is seen by Perez as a ‘vital necessity to inject aggression and character’ into their back four and ‘the €100m offered is intended to overcome any resistance from the English club’.

The La Liga giants are ‘confident that the player’s desire to move to the Santiago Bernabéu will facilitate a record-breaking winter transfer deal’.

Romero received praise from former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock on Wednesday after the Argentinian grabbed an assist for Randal Kolo Muani’s opening goal in their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Warnock said on Match of the Day: “They were clinical, and that was the most important thing when you’re looking to score goals away from home. Kolo Muani does extremely well because what you need is your striker in the middle of the penalty area to get you goals.

“Credit to Romero, he is a threat from set pieces, and that back-post header is such a sensible, smart header. He’s put it into an area and hopes that’s where his striker is. It’s a scruffy finish, but it doesn’t matter.”

