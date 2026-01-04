Real Madrid want Tottenham defender as Spurs ‘look to make a game-changing signing in attack’

Real Madrid are looking at the possibility of signing Tottenham defender Pedro Porro as competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to reports.

Spurs are having a bit of a disappointing season due to inconsistent form and a number of poor performances under Thomas Frank.

Tottenham have won just four of their last 14 matches in all competitions, although three of those wins have come in their last six games.

And now the Tottenham hierarchy are looking to support Frank in the January transfer market as they look to help him push Spurs up the Premier League.

Tottenham are in the market for a winger and a midfielder but there is also interest in their own players with rumours that Real Madrid want one of their defenders.

Real Madrid account Madrid Universal have claimed that Porro, who has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Frank’s side this season, is a target for Los Blancos as they ‘weigh’ up a potential move.

The report adds that the Spanish giants ‘believe that Alexander-Arnold needs competition, and they want a Spaniard as reinforcement’.

Tottenham were one of the sides who made an enquiry for Antoine Semenyo before the news emerged that Manchester City have become his preference.

And Spurs are still on the hunt for an attacker with our friends at TEAMtalk insisting that Tottenham are ‘looking to make a game-changing signing in attack’.

The north London club have identified Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche ‘as a player with a very high ceiling’ and, despite finding it difficult to negotiate a deal in the summer, Spurs ‘have kept a watching brief with a view to signing him this year’.

Monaco are struggling in ninth position in Ligue 1 this season and TEAMtalk add that their poor form ‘might mean the player is more inclined to push for a move this time’ if Tottenham make a winter move.

In the summer, Akliouche commented on rumours of a move away from Monaco, he said: “I am under contract at Monaco and I hope that I will be here next season, why not?”

Speaking in October, after Tottenham drew 0-0 with Monaco in the Champions League, Akliouche said of the speculation linking him to Tottenham: “I thought it was very flattering to have these kind of stories and links, but I’m a Monaco player and I’m playing against Spurs, so I will give my best.

“In terms of playing in the Premier League, why not? We will see in the future, but [against Spurs] I will give my all.”