Former Tottenham, Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale ‘hopeful’ over purchase of Cardiff City

Gareth Bale has confirmed he’s part of a consortium looking to take control of Cardiff City, describing the potential deal as “a dream come true” and outlining his vision to return the club to the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid and Wales forward is one of several backers in a group that approached Cardiff owner Vincent Tan earlier this month. That approach was rejected, but Bale says efforts are ongoing to engage with the club.

Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere for F1: The Movie, Bale told Sky Sports:

“We are interested in getting Cardiff. It’s my home club, it’s where I grew up, and my uncle used to play for them. To be involved with an ownership group would be a dream come true.”

Cardiff were relegated to League One last season and are preparing for third-tier football for the first time in 25 years. Bale believes he and his group can help rebuild.

“It is a club close to my heart,” he continued.

“It’s where I grew up, and I would love to be able to be a part of growing Cardiff and taking it to the Premier League where it belongs. I know how amazing the Welsh fans and Cardiff fans are.

“It would be amazing to try and do something together. We are trying to engage with Cardiff, and more news will come out on that in the future, but hopefully we can get something done.”

MORE LATEST NEWS ON F365…

👉 Tottenham identify next ‘statement signing’ after Man Utd decision amid ‘agreement’ for arrival No.4

👉 Liverpool reveal transfer stance as Darwin Nunez responds to Napoli interest

👉 Arsenal: Romano confirms significant Gyokeres ‘decision’ amid new £68m ‘bid’ for ‘heartbroken’ star

Bale’s interest in Cardiff is long-standing. He was previously linked with a move to the club as a player in 2022 before opting to retire after a short spell with LAFC.

Speaking to talkSPORT at the same event, Bale clarified rumours about another club:

“I have no idea where Plymouth came from, to be honest with you. It’s always been Cardiff that we’re trying to get, and being from Cardiff, I’m very passionate.

“I see how passionate the Wales and Cardiff fans are. It’s an interesting time, an exciting time, and hopefully something can be done.”

The Cardiff bid comes shortly after Bale’s former Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modric, was announced as a new investor and co-owner at Swansea City.

Modric, 39, has joined the Swans’ ownership group as he prepares for life after Madrid. The Croatian midfielder said, “This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase and the ambition to compete at the highest level.”

The Bluebirds’ immediate aim will be securing a swift return to the Championship, which would set up an off-pitch battle between the two former Galacticos backing rival Welsh clubs.

While Modric’s investment in Swansea has already been finalised, Bale’s group must first convince Tan to sell a controlling stake, something that hasn’t yet been agreed.