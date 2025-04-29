Tottenham receive ‘first formal offer’ of £43m for Postecoglou starter as Spurs reveal demands

Daniel Levy will be driving a hard bargain for any player sales i.n the summer

Spanish side Atletico Madrid have made their ‘first formal offer’ for Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero, according to reports.

Spurs are having an awful season in the Premier League with Ange Postecoglou’s side currently 16th in the table after losing 19 of their 34 matches this term.

Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League matches and conceded 11 goals in the process with Postecoglou’s men winning one game in their last eight.

Postecoglou has been linked with the sack for most of the season but there was apparently some sympathy from the Tottenham hierarchy with the Australian overseeing an injury crisis at one point.

However, with most players returning, the Spurs boss is now under intense pressure after their 5-1 capitulation on Sunday and now Tottenham could lose some of their best players in the summer.

Spurs can boost their chances of keeping their top players if they can win the Europa League, where they play Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, which will give them a spot in next season’s Champions League.

And Atletico Madrid are trying to tempt Tottenham into selling Romero with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the La Liga side have made their ‘first formal offer’ for the Argentina international.

It is understood that Atletico are trying to ‘close the signing’ of Romero after ‘preparing its first super offer’ of €50m (£43m) and they are ‘moving decisively in the transfer market’.

Atletico, who are looking to strengthen the centre of their defence, are ‘aware that competition will be tough and that the player himself is very open to a change of scenery heading to La Liga’.

But Tottenham ‘asks for more money’ and the report adds: