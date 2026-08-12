Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a ‘green light’ to sign ex-Arsenal star Folarin Balogun, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth on the deal.

Tottenham have already made a statement in this summer’s transfer window, having invested around £230m to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Roberto De Zerbi‘s side have also recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, but more additions are expected in the coming weeks.

It has been reported that Tottenham’s priority for the remainder of this window is to strengthen their attack, with at least one winger and/or striker expected through the door.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho have been mooted as leading options for the flanks, while Balogun has been mooted as a new striker.

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The 25-year-old joined 18 goals in 40 appearances in the Champions League and Ligue Un for AS Monaco last season, while he netted three goals in four appearances for the United States at the World Cup.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Tottenham will be able to sign Balogun below market value this summer because he has entered the final two years of his current contract.

A subsequent report has claimed that the north London side have ‘laid the groundwork’ to sign Baloun, who could cost around £51m this summer.

Now, journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Balogun is a ‘priority’ for Tottenham, while the striker has given the ‘green light’ to the Premier League side.

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Fabrizio Romano reveals truth on Folarin Balogun to Tottenham Hotspur

Aouna said on X: ‘Folarin Balogun has given his green light to join Tottenham.

‘As revealed on @footmercato, the Monaco striker is the Spurs’ priority.

‘No official offer yet, but discussions are progressing between the various parties.’

However, Romano has poured cold water on reports linking Balogun with a move to Tottenham.

Romano has stated that Balogun has interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, but there is “nothing concrete or advanced” over a potential switch to Tottenham.

Romano said on X: “Several clubs have called over recent days for Folarin Balogun, including Galatasaray and Saudi clubs, informed on deal conditions from AS Monaco.

“Nothing concrete or advanced with Tottenham at this stage.”

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