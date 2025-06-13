Tottenham ‘receive encouragement’ over Man Utd hijack with Mbeumo now ‘more intrigued’

Tottenham have ‘received encouragement’ over a possible transfer for Man Utd target Bryan Mbeumo after ‘initial discussions with Brentford’.

Man Utd are looking to sign another new forward after unveiling Matheus Cunha as a new signing at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Mbeumo has been the subject of interest from the Red Devils for a long time with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing yesterday that Ruben Amorim’s side are set to make a second formal bid “imminently”.

Jacobs told The United Stand: “There hasn’t been a formal second bid placed yet. But what is happening, is there are conversations around a new number, much closer to the Matheus Cunha valuation.

“And when Manchester United feel that not just that number, but the structure is competitive based on their feedback from Brentford – and all of those discussions are ongoing at the moment – the expectation, and quite imminently, is they will then put that formal second bid in with a higher percentage chance.

“Hopefully from Manchester United’s point of view, that will be accepted.”

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell had given Tottenham almost no chance of a hijack, which could still be the case, but now Sky Sports are reporting that Mbeumo is now ‘more intrigued by a move’ since Thomas Frank’s appointment as manager.

Sky Sports News‘ Michael Bridge and Lyall Thomas wrote on the website’s live blog: ‘Tottenham have held initial discussions with Brentford about a deal for Bryan Mbeumo. Spurs are interested in Mbeumo and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo – both are players they admire.

‘Mbeumo is understood to be more intrigued by a move to Tottenham now that Thomas Frank has become their head coach. And Spurs have received encouragement about a potential deal now that the Dane has made the switch to North London.

‘Last week we reported Spurs had stepped up their interest in Semenyo prior to sacking Ange Postecoglou. Manchester United had a bid rejected for Mbeumo before Spurs started talks to hire Frank.

‘And we reported last week that United are expected to make another offer for the Cameroon star. United are also interested in Semenyo too.’

And former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – reckons Frank ‘could be a big pull for Mbeumo’ this summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “It’s going to be difficult to beat Man United to Mbeumo. United are well down the line on this move, and the player himself wishes to make that move to Old Trafford rather than other potential clubs.

“Thomas Frank could be a big pull for Mbeumo, but United are very optimistic that they’ll be able to land the Cameroon international.

“They’ve had one bid rejected and talks are ongoing with Brentford. They just need to reach a compromise over his fee and then that deal will get done.

“The other factor is that Spurs won’t be able to match United on wages they could offer. So Man United are still in the driving seat to get this done, despite suggestions that Tottenham could hijack their move.”