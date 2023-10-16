Tottenham on red alert as Romano confirms Chelsea star is now likely to leave in January

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on exit-linked Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is believed to be a target for Tottenham.

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the arrival of Axel Disasi, with Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill also preferred by Mauricio Pochettino.

Chalobah is yet to make a competitive appearance for Chelsea this season due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to be fully fit for the Blues’ next game against Arsenal on Saturday, however.

It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old is picked in the match day squad. Pochettino recently said that despite the rumours linking Chalobah with a departure, he remains in his plans.

“Yes, of course. I am Chelsea. I am the coach. His future is going to be [here],” Pochettino said.

Chalobah was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge throughout the summer transfer window. As previously reported by Football365, Tottenham are thought to be admirers of Chalobah, while Bayern Munich came close to signing him on loan before their agreement with the Blues collapsed.

Thomas Tuchel remains keen on a reunion with Chalobah, so it seems likely that Bayern could come back in for him in January.

Now, Romano has confirmed that it is very likely that Chalobah will leave Chelsea this winter.

“Both Chelsea and Trevoh Chalobah expect to part ways in January as hope for English CB is to find more space and play on regular basis in 2024,” Romano wrote on X.

“Discussions will follow after Bayern deal collapsed in August — interest remains but race is open to other clubs too.

Chalobah broke into the Chelsea first team in 2021 after three successful loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield and French side Lorient.

He played a key role under Tuchel, making 31 appearances under the German manager.

A move to Tottenham or Bayern Munich could be exactly what Chalobah needs to get his career back on track, so it will be interesting to see if either side make a concrete move for the Chelsea defender in January, as Romano suggests.

