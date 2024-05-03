Tottenham: Redknapp claims Postecoglou ‘looks beaten’ after Chelsea loss in ‘damning’ assessment

Jamie Redknapp thinks Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou looked “beaten” during their 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday night.

It was Spurs third Premier League defeat on the bounce and the latest loss to Chelsea all but ended their hopes of catching fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Villa, who have also faltered in some matches recently, are now seven points ahead of Postecoglou’s side with Tottenham still having a game in hand on Unai Emery’s men.

Postecoglou has transformed Spurs’ style of play this season with supporters loving his brand of attacking football but Redknapp reckons the Australian “looks beaten”.

“I look at the manager and he looks beaten,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“I was like, ‘wow, that’s pretty damning.’ I don’t like to see a manager like that. When you manage Tottenham – he’s not been there that long – a lot of them get like that after a while but that’s really early.

“Players aren’t playing at the level they were earlier in the season. If you want to compete and have played as few games as Tottenham have, you’ve got to be performing every single week. That’s really disappointing when I look at how good they were early in the season.

“They didn’t win individual battles, didn’t win enough second balls, they were so passive, especially in the first half in a derby game where you have to win those battles, play forward and look to pass with a bit of urgency. They didn’t do all the basics.

“When Ange took over, I was watching the football thinking, ‘this is almost revolutionary.’ You’ve got two men coming into midfield, the two full-backs looking fantastic, people playing at such a high level.

“But they’ve fallen off a cliff now. They’ve won two out of their last seven since they beat Aston Villa away in one of the best performances I’ve seen this season.”

Tottenham have struggled since beating Aston Villa 4-0 in what felt like a crucial day in the race for a top-four finish but Redknapp doesn’t think Spurs have any excuses.

Redknapp added: “The other thing, they’ve only played 37 games this year. They lost in the Carabao Cup in the second round and lost in the fourth round of the FA Cup to Manchester City. There’s no fatigue involved.

“That was a bit of a worrying interview from Ange. I’ve watched his interviews for a while now and he’s slowly but surely not looking like he’s enjoying it as much as when he first came.

“I still feel Tottenham have the players and structure there. But they definitely need to thicken up the squad. The subs coming on aren’t at the level they need.”