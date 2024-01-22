Tottenham ‘reject’ £21m bid from Saudi Arabia for player as Postecoglou ‘does not want to lose him’

Tottenham have turned down a £20m offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr for defender Emerson Royal, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the winter transfer window with seven outgoings and two incoming already to their name.

Ange Postecoglou has brought in Timo Werner on a loan deal until the end of the season from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a €30m permanent transfer.

And it looks likely that their summer business could continue with Tottenham linked with Conor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips, Antonio Nusa and Sebastian Szymanski, among other names.

There could be more outgoings too with Bryan Gil one name linked to pastures new this winter, while talkSPORT has now claimed that Tottenham have ‘rejected’ a bid for Royal from Al-Nassr.

The Saudi Pro League club are ‘believed to have made an offer totalling £21million (€25m) for Royal but have seen their efforts rebuffed’.

Despite Royal falling behind Pedro Porro in the pecking order under Postecoglou, Tottenham are ‘happy with the Brazilian and do not want to lose him after proving to be a decent squad addition’.

TalkSPORT continued: ‘The 25-year-old is also further understood to be happy at Tottenham under Postecoglou.’

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player who has been linked with a move away from Tottenham this winter and former Manchester United defender Paul Parker thinks the Dane should leave Spurs.

Parker told Tipsbladet: “I have always loved Højbjerg. I was a big advocate for Manchester United to sign him this summer.

“His situation is very problematic because he doesn’t play when everyone is available. He has played plenty of minutes, but it has been due to suspensions or injuries.

“He needs to leave Tottenham, but they won’t let him go this January. They can’t, given the players they have away for the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I believe he can still play for teams competing for the biggest trophies, and as I know him, he still has those ambitions.

“He should move to a team that uses him in the same way Denmark does. He is still a key player for Denmark, and that shows he still has the level.

“I hope we still see him in the Premier League when he leaves Tottenham, and I almost think that every club except Manchester City and Liverpool could use him.”