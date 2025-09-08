Tottenham Hotspur have released a statement confirming that the club is not for sale after Daniel Levy’s departure.

The Premier League club confirmed last Thursday that Levy has ‘stepped down’ from his role as Executive Chairman.

He’s been replaced by Peter Charrington in ‘the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman’.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees,” Levy said in a statement.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Levy’s departure has triggered speculation of a Tottenham takeover, however, the Londoners have quashed any chances of that happening.

Indeed, in a statement late on Sunday, the club said its owner has ‘unequivocally rejected two expressions of interest’, insisting that they are ‘not for sale’.

The statement says ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd received two separate preliminary expressions of interest in the club.

The parties confirmed to be interested are PCP International Finance Limited and a consortium led by Wing-Fai Ng and Dr Roger Kennedy through Firehark Holdings Limited.

PCP is the company of former Newcastle United shareholder Amanda Staveley, who has been fiercely linked with investing in Spurs over the last year.

The Spurs statement confirmed: ‘ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd, has received, and unequivocally rejected, separate preliminary expressions of interest in relation to proposals to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of ENIC from PCP International Finance Limited; and a consortium of investors led by Dr. Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited.

‘As a consequence of ENIC’s majority ownership interest in Tottenham Hotspur, were any offer made to acquire ENIC and complete, a mandatory offer would be required under Rule 9 of the Code to acquire the shares of Tottenham Hotspur not already held by ENIC.

‘The Board of the Club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the Club.

‘In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, each of PCP and the Consortium is separately required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 5 October 2025, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company…’

ENIC has a whopping 87 per cent stake in Spurs, with British businessman Joe Lewis and his family reportedly owning the majority of the company, while Levy and his family hold around 30 per cent.

