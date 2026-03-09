Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain at the front of the queue when it comes to signing on-fire West Ham forward Crysencio Summerville this summer, having failed with their efforts to land the player in the winter window.

The 24-year-old Netherlands attacker has been in outstanding form for West Ham in recent weeks, scoring seven goals and providing one assist across his last 10 appearances, as he almost single-handedly looks to pull Nuno Espirito Santo’s men away from the threat of relegation.

However, his performances have not gone unnoticed in Premier League circles, as Summerville continues to push for a place in the final Netherlands squad for this summer’s World Cup.

Sources over at our friends at TEAMtalk have confirmed that Tottenham retain ‘strong interest’ in the Dutch forward. Indeed, it was revealed back in January that the north London outfit were ‘exploring a winter window swoop from Summerville’.

That interest from north London stems from Spurs failing to replace club legend Son Heung-min’s output from the left flank after the South Korean moved to MLS last summer.

Several options have tried and failed to produce from the position for Tottenham this season, with perhaps the best of those, Wilson Odobert, now ruled out until the end of the year after suffering an ACL injury in February.

However, both Spurs and West Ham currently have their focus firmly fixed on trying to escape the current campaign without dropping into the Championship. Only after can they begin to fully flesh out their summer recruitment plans.

The report also adds that several other Premier League sides are tracking Summerville’s progress closely.

Those clubs include Aston Villa, Brentford, Everton and Bournemouth, although interest is not just limited to England.

On the continent, Marseille, Napoli, Atalanta and Villarreal are all understood to be monitoring Summerville’s situation with ‘genuine intent ahead of the summer’.

However, much could depend on how West Ham’s season concludes.

Indeed, the report adds that if the Hammers successfully retain their place in the Premier League, the club will ‘have no intention of entertaining offers for one of their most in-form players’.

Should circumstances change, though, Summerville’s stunning form since the turn of the year means there will be no shortage of takers when it comes to the summer market.

The explosive attacker is set to be back in action for West Ham when they host Brentford in the FA Cup fifth-round on Monday night, looking to book their place in the quarter-finals.

