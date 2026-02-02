A new report has revealed whether five ‘dramatic late deals’ involving Tottenham Hotspur are likely to happen in the coming hours.

Spurs have been active in this transfer window, paying around £48m combined to sign Conor Gallagher and Souza on permanent deals.

The north London outfit appear to have remained in the market for futher additions since landing Gallagher and Souza, with Thomas Frank‘s side mainly linked with possible attacking reinforcements.

This is becuase Tottenham have been toothless in attack this season and could turn to alternatives to provide a greater output.

To facilitate a move for a new signing or two, it has also been suggested that Spurs could offload a couple of unwanted talents.

Summer signings Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel have flattered to decieve this season and have been linked with several potential suitors across Europe.

However, journalist Matt Law has poured cold water on suggestions that Kolo Muani and/or Tel could leave Spurs in the final hours of this transfer window.

Law also cannot see Spurs signing Jhon Duran and/or Moussa Diaby. He wrote for The Telegraph: ‘Never say never, but the chances of Tottenham pulling a deadline day rabbit out of the bag are currently rated as unlikely.

‘Spurs have dismissed any suggestion of making a dramatic late move for either Jhon Duran or Moussa Diaby, which means Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel may have to stay put.’

Law has also explained why Spurs are unlikely to make a move for AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche.

Law claimed:

‘Monaco’s move for Simon Adringa has raised hopes among some Tottenham fans that it could open the door for a late swoop for winger Maghnes Akliouche, who Thomas Frank travelled to watch personally shortly before the summer transfer window shut. ‘But, at the moment, Monaco officials do not believe the two deals are linked and do not expect Akliouche to join Tottenham today.’

Interestingly, Frank revealed at the end of last week that Spurs tried and failed to sign Man City newbie Antoine Semenyo in this window.

He said: “It was clear, there is no doubt, that the club wanted to sign [Antoine] Semenyo. They did everything and I think that is a clear signal that the Lewis family is very committed.

“That’s the quality of players we are looking for to improve the squad.”

