According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have made a request to Newcastle United in their ‘second approach’ for Sandro Tonali.

Tottenham are not messing around in this summer’s transfer window, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side looking to make significant strides forward after securing Premier League survival on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

The north London side have already invested around £55m to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while they have recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Spurs have also been working on deals for Savinho, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Fernandes, while Tonali is another target.

Tonali, who is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, has been heavily linked with an exit from Newcastle in recent months, with it reported that he wants to leave following their failure to qualify for Europe.

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Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United were initially mooted as likely destinations for Tonali, though Spurs are now making a serious move for the talented midfielder and have failed with a £75m offer.

Now, journalist Craig Hope, who is a Newcastle United reporter for The Daily Mail, claims the Magpies have ‘rebuffed a second approach’ from Tottenham for Tonali.

A ‘second approach’ for a signing would usually involve an improved bid, but Tottenham have actually ‘asked’ Newcastle to ‘reconsider’ their initial offer.

However, Newcastle have unsurprisingly ‘swiftly knocked back’ this approach, with it noted that the Magpies want ‘closer to £100m’ for one of their leading stars.

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Sandro Tonali decides next move preference

Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento have also been linked with an exit from Newcastle in recent day.

Fellow Newcastle reporter Luke Edwards claims there is no need to panic with Guimaraes, while he believes Tonali has a transfer preference.

Edwards said on X: ‘I’m pretty relaxed about the Bruno situation at Newcastle following today’s links to Arsenal. He wants a new contract at #nufc and has done for a while. I’m viewing it through that lens at the moment.

‘I also don’t think Tonali really wants to go to Spurs. I’m told he would prefer Manchester City or Arsenal. As ever let’s wait and see.

‘Any chance Newcastle could sign some new players instead of being linked with current ones leaving!!’

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