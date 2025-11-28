Chris Sutton feels the result of Tottenham against Fulham is ‘obvious’ after he felt Spurs ‘played well’ as they were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the week.

After securing five wins in all competitions between September and October, Tottenham have crashed back down to earth. In their five games so far in November, the north Londoners have lost to Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG, drawn to Manchester United and beaten only one side – Copenhagen.

In truth, the majority of those are tough games for any club, so the visit of 15th-placed Premier League side Fulham – who are just three points above the relegation zone – should be a simpler one.

Sutton feels given the positions of the two sides and the fact Tottenham knocked three goals in against European champions PSG, they should come out on top against Fulham, but doesn’t feel they actually will.

He told BBC Sport: ‘Tottenham played well in their defeat by Paris St-Germain on Wednesday and that makes me think they might have too much for Fulham.

‘Marco Silva’s side really needed their win over Sunderland to avoid being dragged into the relegation scrap, and they are still not out of trouble.

‘Fulham’s away record is pretty awful but then so is Tottenham’s home form, so the obvious thing to go for here is a draw.

‘It’s only taken me four seasons of doing these predictions, but I am finally applying some logic.’

Indeed, at home this season, Tottenham have won just four games, and those include victories against League Two Doncaster Rovers in the League Cup and newly-promoted Burnley in the Premier League.

However, the performance against PSG in the week was very encouraging, particularly from an attacking standpoint.

Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison proved that they can thrive in the same attack, with the former scoring twice and assisting the goal scored by his strike partner.

With Kolo Muani remaining fit, he should be given the not to start, and that should be alongside Richarlison once again.

If they can break down PSG, they can almost certainly break down a Fulham side who have conceded 16 goals in the Premier League this term.

Given Fulham are one of the lowest scorers in the league, too, it feels likely that Tottenham should come out on top. BBC Sport also tasked AI with a prediction, and it came out with 2-1 Spurs.

