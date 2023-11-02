Tottenham resurface interest in summer target but face stiff competition from Juventus and Milan

Tottenham have resurfaced their interest in one of their summer targets, but they face stiff competition to land his signature in January.

Ange Postecoglou expertly navigated the summer transfer window and managed to improve Tottenham despite the loss of Harry Kane.

While they managed to get plenty of deals over the line, they didn’t manage to sign all of their targets in the summer.

Bournemouth rejected a £20million bid from Tottenham for Lloyd Kelly, despite the defender being in the final year of his contract.

Andoni Iraola is keen to extend Kelly’s contract, although an exit in 2024 now seems more than likely.

The 25-year-old has featured in six Premier League matches so far and the interest from Spurs now seems to have resurfaced.

According to 90min, Tottenham are looking to sign a centre-back in January and Kelly is high up on their shortlist.

The defensive duo of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven has looked solid so far, but Postecoglou is seemingly looking to add some competition in this department.

Along with playing at centre-back, Kelly can also play as a left-back and this versatility could come in handy for a manager like Postecoglou.

However, Tottenham aren’t alone in their interest and they will have to battle some top European sides to land his signature.

Newcastle and Liverpool have been linked with the Bournemouth star and the report also adds Fulham and West Ham into the mix.

Along with Premier League interest, the report also states that Juventus, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the defender.

These European sides do hold an advantage over Tottenham as they will be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract with Kelly in January, provided that he doesn’t extend his deal with Bournemouth.

However, there’s no denying that Tottenham are an exciting prospect under Postecoglou right now and the move would tick a lot of boxes for Kelly.

The 25-year-old has racked up over 100 appearances for Bournemouth and he will soon have a decision to make on his future given his contract situation.

