Tottenham ‘could sell 11 first-team players’ as they ‘consider bids’ for 11-goal Brazilian

Tottenham could clear out a lot of their squad during the summer transfer window with as many as 11 first-team players up for sale, according to reports.

Spurs had a solid first season under Ange Postecoglou but they would have had a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League if they hadn’t lost five of their final seven matches.

Postecoglou has been a breath of fresh air at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with his straight-talking approach to interviews and his side’s attacking style of play on the pitch.

Tottenham will look to improve again next season with some new signings likely in the summer transfer market and there could be plenty of outgoings too.

The Evening Standard claim that Tottenham ‘will consider bids’ for Richarlison this summer ‘despite the striker’s insistence he will not leave England’.

On transfer speculation, Richarlison said on Instagram: “I gave up my holidays and came to work in Sao Paulo so I can come back better next season. What’s been happening in the media these last few days is all fake news. I will not be leaving England next season.”

Postecoglou ‘plans a major clearout’ of players this summer and Spurs are ‘prepared to sell’ Richarlison ‘for the right price’ in the transfer window.

The report also touches on their belief that ’11 first-team players could be sold’ in the summer, not including Richarlison.

The Evening Standard added:

‘Spurs are also willing to offload Richarlison’s compatriot Emerson Royal, who has attracted interest from AC Milan and Saudi clubs.

Emerson’s agent met Milan officials this week, although the defender was not the only player discussed. ‘Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso, who have both entered the final year of their contracts, are set to move on along with Bryan Gil, while returning loanees Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Japhet Tanganga are not part of Postecoglou’s plans. ‘The club would also listen to suitable offers for squad players such as Manor Solomon, while Ryan Sessegnon is expected to leave Spurs on a free transfer after another injury-hit campaign.’

Speaking in early May on a potential summer clearout, Postecoglou said: “I’ve got to change this squad. I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football. For that to happen, there has to be exits.”

Postecoglou added: “We need change. Change has to happen. You can’t want to alter your course, quite dramatically for this club because we went down a certain direction and now we’re pivoting to a whole different direction, and expect the same people are going to be on that.

“It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

Postecoglou continued: “It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way, we’re going to have a certain mindset and that’s not for everyone.

“And the same way, whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, if you look at the beginning of their journeys, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

