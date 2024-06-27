Tottenham offer Richarlison plus cash for Newcastle star; winger more ‘enticed’ by Spurs return than Palace

Tottenham have offered Richarlison plus cash for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Spurs are looking to build on a positive first season under Ange Postecoglou despite missing out on Champions League football towards the end of the campaign.

A report at the end of May insisted that the north London club will ‘consider bids’ for Richarlison as they prepare to allow up to 11 first-team players to leave over the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international signed for Tottenham from Everton for around £60m in 2022 but the striker has struggled to become a consistent key member of the team.

Last season was much better for Richarlison as he contributed 11 goals and four assists in 28 Premier League matches, compared to just one goal and three assists in 27 matches in his debut campaign.

But it appears Tottenham are open to seeing him leave north London in the summer with Italian journalist Di Marzio insisting that Spurs have been offering the 27-year-old out.

Touching on interest in Newcastle striker Isak, Di Marzio revealed that Tottenham had made a cash-plus-Richarlison offer for the Sweden international, which was rejected by the Magpies.

Di Marzio wrote on his own website: “Newcastle have also received offers for Isak . The club has already rejected them: among these there was also that of Tottenham who offered Richarlison plus a balancing payment.”

Tottenham are also understood to be interested in Sporting Lisbon winger Marcus Edwards alongside fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Reports in Portugal insist that Palace are looking to sign Edwards this summer with the former England Under-20 international available for between €20-30m in the current transfer window.

It is understood that a potential move to Crystal Palace has ‘not particularly enticed’ Edwards but that a return to Spurs, where he came through the youth ranks, would be a more appealing transfer.

The north Londoners have also been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White but former Tottenham attacking midfielder Chris Waddle reckons a move to Newcastle would suit the 24-year-old better.

Waddle said: “If he had to choose between Newcastle United and Tottenham, then I think Newcastle would be a better fit for him. He primarily plays in that number ten role or supporting the strikers, and I think he would compliment Newcastle’s midfield of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

“With Maddison at Tottenham, I can’t see him playing in the role that he would want. Do Tottenham see Gibbs-White as more of a squad player or someone that can play in a number of positions? I can’t see him sitting on the bench at his next club, and there’s a danger that would happen if he joined Spurs. For me, he wouldn’t get into the team over James Maddison.”