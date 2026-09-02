According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has a ‘verbal agreement’ to join Trabzonspor after a move to Everton collapsed.

In this summer’s transfer window, Tottenham were incredibly busy and improved their squad by spending over £300m on signings.

The north London outfit looked to strengthen all over the pitch, with Savio, Omar Marmoush, Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke among their most notable additions.

This business has made several players surplus to requirements, including forward Richarlison.

In the closing days of the summer window, Tottenham tried to offload Richarlison as part of a double deal that would have seen them sign Iliman Ndiaye.

Tottenham even reached an agreement with Everton for this double deal, but this fell through as Richarlison reportedly could not agree on terms for a return to the Toffees.

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This led to Man City hijacking the Ndiaye deal to sign him from Everton for £65m, while Tottenham turned to Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as an alternative.

Richarlison eyes Super Lig transfer

Richarlison, meanwhile, remains in limbo, but he is trying to secure a move to Turkey. Their transfer window does not close until Friday night.

And journalist Joe Krishnan reported on Wednesday afternoon that Super Lig side Trabzonspor, who have already signed Mohamed Salah this summer, have made a ‘bid’ to sign Richarlison.

Krishnan has also shed light on how Spurs have responded to advances from Trabzonspor.

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He said on X: ‘EXCL: Trabzonspor looking to sign Richarlison from Tottenham on a permanent deal.

‘Turkish club have held talks & submitted two bids above €10m – using Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona as a marker. Spurs want higher offers for unsettled 29yo.’

Turkish reporter Yagız Sabuncuoglu, meanwhile, is also reporting that Tottenham have received an ‘offer’ from Trabzonspor for Richarlison.

He has also stated that Richarlison is pushing for the move and has a ‘verbal agreement’.

He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Trabzonspor has made an offer to Tottenham for Richarlison. The player is warm to the offer but there is no agreement with Tottenham yet. Contacts continue!

He later added on X: ‘Richarlison has verbally agreed with Trabzonspor!

‘The Brazilian player wants to join Trabzonspor and is pressuring his club to accept the offer! Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham.’

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