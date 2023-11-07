Tottenham striker reveals he is set for surgery ‘soon’ and admits he must be ‘100% fit’ to improve

Tottenham striker Richarlison says he has been “suffering” with a pelvic injury “for eight months” and is set to undergo surgery “soon”.

The Brazilian has struggled to find form since Tottenham paid £50million to sign him from Everton ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Ange Postecoglou has been unable to turn his form around but the ex-Toffees striker has revealed he has been dealing with an injury this year.

“The last few months haven’t been easy for me,” Richarlison told ESPN Brasil.

“I’ve had health problems. I’ve already spoken to the doctors and soon I would do surgery on my pubis.

“I’ve been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven’t been taking care of myself.

“I think it’s time to rest, to stop for a second. I’ll think about it in the next few days and soon I will do what is best for me.”

Left out of the latest Brazil squad for this month’s qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina by head coach Fernando Duniz, Richarlison gave a very honest assessment of being dropped, saying he would not select himself if he was in charge of the national team.

“Of course I was sad when I wasn’t there, but I understand Diniz,” he added.

“If I were him, I wouldn’t call me up either. I haven’t been playing good football, I’ve been lacking. Of course I’ve improved in the last few games, but there’s still a long way to go before I wear the national team’s shirt.

“Every player wants to be called up for the national team. Of course, I was hoping for it but already felt that it was time for a rest.”

Richarlison has two goals and three assists in 11 domestic appearances for Spurs this season after managing seven goal contributions in 35 matches in 22/23.

The 26-year-old knows he must improve but admits he is only going to do so when he is fully fit.

“I have to be well,” he said.

“I have to be at my 100% and I’m not at my 100%. I think the national team coach made the right choice.

“The youngsters [Endrick, Joao Pedro] are flying, so it’s up to me to work. I’m definitely going back. It’s up to me to work hard every day, to get a good streak here at Tottenham.”

