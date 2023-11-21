Tottenham risk point deduction as FA ‘review serious breach’ of agent rules in £7.5m Defoe transfer

According to reports, the FA are prepared to ‘review evidence of potentially serious breaches of agent rules’ when Tottenham signed Jermain Defoe in 2008.

Just days after Everton were docked ten points for breaching the Premier League’s financial fair play rules, Tottenham could also be in hot water.

A detailed report from The Times claims ‘The FA has said it is prepared to review evidence of potentially serious breaches of agent rules in a transfer involving Tottenham, Portsmouth and Defoe’.

The former England international returned to Spurs during the January transfer window in 2008 after the London outfit paid around £7.5m to buy him back from Portsmouth.

An investigation from The Times has discovered that Spurs, Portsmouth and Defoe ‘all dealt with an unlicensed agent during the negotiations’.

For a similar offence in the same year, Luton Town were deducted ten points for ‘breaching agent regulations’ but ‘the governing body took no disciplinary action in this case’. The report explains.

‘At the arbitration hearing over the Defoe transfer, the panel found that Mitchell Thomas, the former West Ham United and Tottenham player and an unlicensed agent, was a central figure in the deal. Thomas was named by the FA in 2008 on a list of agents who had been operating in football without a licence. ‘It was also heard that Levy enlisted the services of Stuart Peters, an agent who was licensed, to act for Tottenham but that a representation contract — required under FA rules — did not appear to be in place. Levy agreed to pay Peters about £1 million for his role in the £7.5 million transfer.’

It is noted that Spurs and Portsmouth have declined to comment on the matter at this time but the FA are open to re-opening the investigation.

A spokeswoman for the FA said: “The case was heard by an independent arbitration panel 15 years ago.

“The FA was not a party to the arbitration. It is unclear how much information was shared with the FA at the time, and no disciplinary action was taken. If there is new evidence which was not available at the time, and which suggests serious breaches of our rules took place, we will review it.”

Regarding the potential punishments Spurs could face, ‘independent experts’ told The Times: ‘A failure to comply with these regulations should be regarded as an extremely serious matter, potentially leading to heavy sanctions.

‘Clubs can be hit with a transfer ban, a points deduction or even relegation. Agents and players can face anything from a warning or fine to a ban.’

The report adds: ‘With access to detailed phone records, the panel concluded in January 2010 that Thomas had been involved in helping Defoe to agree the terms of his move.

‘It sent its findings to the FA but the governing body has confirmed to The Times that “no disciplinary action was taken”, with a statement indicating that Wembley officials do not believe they are in possession of all the relevant documentation. One former member of the FA executive team has said he was not made aware of the Defoe case at the time.’

