Tottenham rocked as Barcelona ‘make contact’ with agent of best player – report

Tottenham Hotspur are facing the looming prospect of losing arguably their best player after Barcelona reportedly made contact with Pedro Porro’s agent over a 2027 switch to the Camp Nou.

The north London outfit have recovered from a shocking start to the new season to win their last three Premier League games and currently sit just three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the table.

A big part of that recovery has been players returning from injury, including the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski to add more creativity in the final third.

Another player who has been sorely missed is World Cup-winning right-back Porro, who has appeared as a substitute in the last two outings after a month on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

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However, the Spaniard’s future in north London remains far from certain, despite the fact that he only signed a new five-year deal during the summer.

Indeed, sources over at our friends TEAMtalk indicate that Barcelona and Real Madrid remain massive admirers of the 27-year-old full-back, with Porro previously admitting that he craves a return to his homeland.

For their part, Tottenham are looking at replacements, given concrete fears that Porro could push for a damaging exit in 2027.

And now a fresh report from Spain claims that Barca have actually been in contact with the defender’s agent over a move in the winter window or, as his more likely, next summer.

Barcelona accelerate Porro interest

ER Deportivos (as relayed by Sport Witness) claims that the reigning LaLiga champions have ‘already begun working on a deal’ for Porro, with Hansi Flick a big fan of the Spurs star.

The report adds that Barcelona’s interest is primarily being driven by the fact that Porro built an excellent partnership with Lamine Yamal down the right for Spain at the World Cup.

Indeed, Flick is keen to replicate that same partnership in Catalonia, although Real Madrid are also expected to enter the reckoning if Porro does become available.

Tottenham, however, will not let Porro leave on the cheap and are expected to demand a world-record fee for a right-back of £75million for the former Sporting star.

There are two factors in play, though, that might mean Porro fails to get his wish of a return to Spain any time soon, the first of which is Barcelona’s ongoing Financial Fair Play problems.

The Catalan outfit are likely to struggle to cough up that sort of fee for Porro, while Real Madrid currently have an abundance of right-back options at Jose Mourinho’s disposal.

Indeed, Spanish outlet Cadena Ser reports that Porro is not a priority target for Madrid, who already have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries in their squad.

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It’s also pointed out that Mourinho has used midfielder Federico Valverde in the right-back position this season as well and that Los Blancos are not desperate to strengthen that area.

Either way, Porro’s potential exit in 2027 will certainly be one to keep an eye on going forward.