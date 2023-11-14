Romano confirms Tottenham interest in Mexico international as he makes ‘crazy money’ claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Tottenham are interested in Santiago Gimenez and have watched him “multiple times”.

Spurs have been hit by a number of injuries and suspensions in recent weeks, which has highlighted the lack of depth in their squad despite their good start to the season.

Richarlison’s form and recent injury could see Tottenham look to make a striker signing in the January market with Feyenoord forward Gimenez now reportedly a top target.

Gimenez has scored 13 goals in 12 Eredivisie appearances this season and knocked in two goals in two Champions League matches too.

The former Cruz Azul man, who has 22 caps for the Mexican national team, has been the subject of interest from Chelsea too but the west London club are concentrating on other targets.

Writing in his Caught Offside column, Romano revealed the latest on Gimenez and Tottenham’s January transfer hopes: “We continue to have rumours about Santiago Gimenez, who is doing very well at Feyenoord – rumours about Chelsea and about Tottenham, but from what I can tell you, Tottenham sent their people to follow Gimenez multiple times, he’s going very well and scoring goals, but at the same time I’m hearing Chelsea are not making him a priority and are focusing on other players.

“Chelsea know the situation well, that Gimenez could be available for around €45m in January, but at the moment nothing concrete is ongoing, but I’ll keep you posted if the situation changes.

“It’s also important to say that Tottenham keep following the player, so that could be one to watch as it looks like Gimenez could be an important player on the market in the near future.

“Also on Spurs, we know they have some injuries in defence at the moment, but they are not desperate to sign cover. It will depend on opportunities.

“They’ve been unlucky because they’ve had a lot of injuries at the same time, but I’m told they won’t panic because they know most of these players will be back at the end of December, so they’ll assess the situation then.

“Overall, I don’t see Tottenham spending crazy money in January, that’s not the plan at the moment. They’re happy with the balance in the squad right now, but of course the recovery process of some key players will be important, so perhaps they could look for opportunities towards the end of the January window.”