Romano insists De Zerbi is prepared for Tottenham relegation: ‘He is ready to stay, fight, and rebuild’

Fabrizio Romano insists that new Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi “is ready to stay, fight, and rebuild” if Spurs are relegated this season.

Tottenham confirmed on Tuesday that former Marseille and Brighton boss De Zerbi has been appointed as their new manager after Thomas Frank was sacked earlier this year.

Igor Tudor had a nightmare seven matches in charge of Spurs, which has put them in deeper relegation trouble, with the Croatian interim boss leaving by mutual consent on Sunday.

And now Tottenham have moved quickly to secure their top manager target with De Zerbi insisting he is “delighted” to take on the challenge.

De Zerbi said on Tuesday: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world.

“In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters. I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it.

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“Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season. I’m looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and working with these players to achieve that.”

Tottenham are just one point above the relegation zone with seven matches to play in the Premier League and face the very real possibility that they could drop into the Championship next season.

But Romano insists that there is “no relegation exit clause” in De Zerbi’s contract with the Italian fully prepared to face relegation from the Premier League.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And now it’s official, it’s done, it’s signed, it’s here we go.

“Roberto De Zerbi is the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

“Everything is agreed and confirmed. He takes the job immediately and has committed until June 2031, so a very long contract.

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“There is no relegation exit clause. From what I am told, De Zerbi explained very clearly to the Tottenham board and players that he is fully committed to the project. If Tottenham were to go down to the Championship, he is ready to stay, fight, and rebuild.

“Of course, the main mission is to stay in the Premier League, then start a fresh new project next season. He will be among the top three best paid managers. in the league. A huge move, full commitment, and a new era starting at Tottenham. Good luck to Roberto De Zerbi.”

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber insists that De Zerbi “will do very well” wherever he goes as a coach after being impressed with his work at the Amex Stadium.

Barber told talkSPORT: “Roberto is a fabulous football coach and I’m sure wherever he goes, he will do very well.”

When asked about their differences at the end of their time working together, Barber added: “Not differences as such.

“Roberto did two fabulous years with us, we got into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

“We worked really hard to entertain the fans, which we did.

“And Roberto is a fantastic character to work with.

“Obviously we wished him well when he went to Marseille, and let’s see what the future brings for him.”

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