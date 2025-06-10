Tottenham: Frank ‘done’ deal confirmed with Brentford ‘set to release’ Postecoglou’s ‘replacement’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the fee to be paid by Tottenham Hotspur for Thomas Frank, with Brentford ‘set to release’ the head coach.

Spurs have been searching for a new head coach since parting ways with Ange Postecoglou last week.

Postecoglou’s exit from Tottenham had been a long time coming as he came under immense scrutiny during the 2024/25 campaign, with his side plunging from fifth in the Premier League to 17th.

Injuries impacted Tottenham, as several key players spent time on the sidelines, but their performances were far from good enough, resulting in 22 losses out of 38 Premier League games.

Tottenham’s season ended on a high as Postecoglou helped end their trophy drought, beating Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Still, it was reported before the final that he would be dismissed ‘regardless’ of the outcome in the Europa League and his inevitable exit was formalised last week.

Spurs have been linked with Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva, but Frank quickly emerged as the frontrunner to replace Postecoglou and the Big Six club have worked quickly to finalise a deal.

On Monday, a report revealed Frank has ‘agreed’ to join Spurs, who remained in negotiations with Brentford over a compensation package.

Frank has a £10m release clause in his contract and Tottenham have not managed to talk Brentford down to a lower fee, with Romano announcing on Tuesday morning that this fee is ‘set’ to be paid.

Romano tweeted: “Thomas Frank will become new Spurs head coach, here we go!

“Agreement done with the manager on contract terms and staff, Brentford set to release Frank for fee in the region of £10m. He’s the replacement for Ange Postecoglou.”

