Romano gives ‘here we go’ to next Tottenham transfer as ‘package’ is revealed

Tottenham have given the green light for Pape Matar Sarr to join Italian giants Juventus on a loan-to-buy deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

As well as bringing in eight players so far this summer, Tottenham have offloaded plenty too over the summer transfer window.

Alejo Veliz (£7.76m, EC Bahia), Alfie Devine (£4.5m, Preston), Radu Dragusin (loan, Fiorentina), Luka Vuskovic (£46m, Brighton), Tynan Thompson (£8m, Manchester United), Will Lankshear (£10m, Middlesbrough), Manor Solomon (£5m, West Ham), Min-hyeok Yang (loan, Westerlo), Cristian Romero (£34.2m, Atletico Madrid), Ashley Phillips (£7m, Middlesbrough), Djed Spence (£25.6m, Inter) and Guglielmo Vicario (loan, Juventus) have all left this summer.

And Tottenham are now set to add Sarr to that list with rumours in Italy on Sunday revealing that Juventus were closing in on a loan deal for the Senegal international.

Sky Italia revealed: ‘Juventus are looking to finalise the loan deal for Tottenham’s Pape Sarr: he will be Spalletti’s midfield reinforcement. After Kessie, a new Atalanta player, turned him down and Khephren Thuram’s physical problems, the Bianconeri have reached a basic agreement with the English club for the 2002-born midfielder.

‘The formal offer is for a €2 million loan with an obligation to buy set at €26 million if Juventus qualifies for the Champions League and a guarantee of at least 50% of the player’s appearances. A response is awaited from Tottenham, who would like to make the obligation to buy tied to Juventus’ qualification for the Europa League and not just the Champions League.’

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And, on Monday morning, Italian transfer expert Romano has given his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal and revealed the final details.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Juventus agree deal to sign Pape Matar Sarr, here we go! Deal agreed between clubs with Tottenham on initial loan plus buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions. Total package worth €30m fee for #THFC. Sarr wanted Juventus, deal now done.’

Tottenham waiting to see ‘what Richarlison wants to do’

Tottenham are pushing to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton before the transfer deadline and Romano has claimed Richarlison’s decision is holding the deal up.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today, Monday, it is going to become immediately clear what is going to happen with Iliman Ndiaye. Ndiaye is Tottenham’s No.1 target. Tottenham have an agreement with Ndiaye on the contract and an agreement with his agents.

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“They are ready to do the deal with Everton between the two clubs, but the point is what Richarlison wants to do. If Richarlison accepts going to Everton, Ndiaye can become a new Tottenham player.

“Otherwise, his future could be open again. He could go to Tottenham in a different way, or there could eventually be the possibility of joining another club because he is also on the list at other clubs. For example, he has been on Manchester City’s list for some time.

“Let’s see what happens with Cody Gakpo, but for sure, the wingers’ situation is going to be hot in the next hours.”

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