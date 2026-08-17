Romano gives ‘here we go’ to next Tottenham transfer as offer is ‘accepted’

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation as Tottenham accept an offer from Juventus for Guglielmo Vicario.

It was clear towards the end of last season that Vicario would be on his way out of Spurs this summer with Antonin Kinsky stepping in after the Italian underwent hernia surgery in March.

Vicario had been one of the many underperforming players last season as Tottenham managed to avoid relegation by two points on the final day of the campaign.

Juventus had been pursuing a deal to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, before that potential option collapsed, and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed recently that the Old Lady are now ‘serious’ about landing Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario.

Di Marzio wrote on his website: ‘Juventus are serious about Guglielmo Vicario and are ready to definitively tighten the deadline to bring the team a new goalkeeper. After having diverted their attention from the Martinez option to the Italian goalkeeper, the Bianconeri management has stepped up their game, giving a significant boost to a deal that is about to enter its final stages.

‘Discussions between Juventus and Tottenham are continuing at a rapid pace even now. The two clubs’ goal is to iron out the final details and reach a final agreement on the transfer. The clubs are working on a loan with an option to buy, a solution that would satisfy Juventus and allow Spurs to accommodate the player’s wishes, as he is ready to return to Serie A.

READ: Chelsea lead Spurs, Real Madrid as biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

‘Another crucial detail testifies to the extremely heated phase of the operation. The goalkeeper’s agent is already in the Piedmontese capital: having initially arrived in Turin to finalise the deal for Jhon Lucumí with the Bianconeri, the agent is now taking advantage of his presence in the city to personally advance negotiations for Vicario, sitting at the same table as the management . The parties are currently working intensely to reach a final agreement as soon as possible.’

Vicario to Juventus is ‘here we go’ done – Romano

And now Italian transfer insider Romano has revealed that a deal has been ‘agreed’ between Tottenham and Juventus with the Vicario transfer now ‘here we go’ done.

READ: Title tilting, relegation fighting, global megastar controlling: A pre-season target for every Premier League club

Romano posted on X: ‘Juventus agree deal to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham, here we go! Spurs accept loan proposal with buy option clause – not mandatory. Vicario wanted the move and leaves #THFC today. New goalkeeper for Juventus.’

The Athletic‘s reliable journalist David Ornstein also confirmed that Tottenham have ‘accepted’ a bid from Juventus for Vicario.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur accept Juventus bid for Guglielmo Vicario. Proposal sent overnight; loan + option to buy 29yo #THFC goalkeeper next summer. All parties expect signing of Italy int’l by #Juve to go ahead after Martinez pursuit called off @TheAthleticFC.’

READ NEXT: Spurs guilty of two huge summer 2026 transfer undercharges with Arsenal outcast at 3)