Romano reveals how many more players Tottenham ‘will sign’ as one deal is ruled out

Tottenham are not in the running to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as Fabrizio Romano reveals how many more players they will sign.

Spurs have made a stunning start to the summer transfer window with the north London club moving fast to bring in six new signings so far.

After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship on the final day of last season, ENIC are doing everything in their power to make sure Roberto De Zerbi’s side don’t face a similar situation next term.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all signed on free transfers, while Tottenham paid fees to bring in Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke.

And now Tottenham’s attention has turned towards improving their frontline with speculation linking them to Milan’s Leao, Manchester City’s Savinho and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

Italian transfer insider Romano has revealed that Tottenham will sign two more players with a deal for Portugal international Leao ruled out as Fenerbahce try to tie up a deal.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “According to my information, I told you several times there were rumours about Tottenham, [but] Rafa is not a target for Tottenham as of today.

“Should anything change I will let you know but as of today, the understanding is that Tottenham are not working on a deal for Rafael Leao, not at all, he is not a target.

“At the moment the target of Tottenham is Savinho [from Manchester City]. Tottenham want to sign Savinho and they will sign one more [player this summer] but at this stage, with Rafael Leao, the deal is not being discussed.

“There is a club attacking [the situation strongly] for Rafael Leao and that club is Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce travelled from Istanbul to Milano over the recent hours, Fenerbahce are there with a delegation and are working hard to sign Rafa Leao.”

Tottenham ‘remain very keen for Savinho’ – Romano

Bringing an update over the weekend specifically on Tottenham’s pursuit of Savinho, Romano said: “Then guys, let me mention for Tottenham, on Tottenham, the name of Savinho is the name I want to keep on the table because the coach, Roberto De Zerbi, said after midfield rebuild, after defence rebuild, now we need to do something upfront, we need important players, he said, we already have top players, well, so we need important players to add quality, not normal players.

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“And when he says this, he means Savinho is one of the players they absolutely want. They remain in conversation for Savinho. Tottenham remain very keen for Savinho.

“So, Tottenham are on it for Savio, and the deal is absolutely on. And then we will see because they want to add one more. For sure, for Tottenham, there is going to be more movements, but at the moment, this is the situation around Savinho, considered a top target.

“They wait for Manchester City to tell them, okay, the player can leave, probably they wait for a replacement.

“Manchester City were trying for Diomande, as I told you, but Diomande is already off for Man City since a few days ago, and now the situation for Savinho remains on waiting for a green light from Manchester City.”

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