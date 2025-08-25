Romano reveals Spurs’ ‘new proposal’ for defender as Tottenham line up £152m double deal

Tottenham have made a ‘new proposal’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The north Londoners made loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers this summer, while Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also joined.

Tottenham have excelled so far this season with two wins from two against Burnley and Manchester City with Spurs impressing under Thomas Frank.

And Spurs are looking to build on their positive start to the new campaign by bringing in more talent to compliment the players already at Frank’s disposal.

One player they are now pushing to sign is Leverkusen defender Hincapie, who can play at left-back and centre-back, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing a ‘new proposal’ from Tottenham for the Bundesliga star.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham approach Bayer Leverkusen for Piero Hincapié with new proposal. Loan deal with obligation to buy around €60m, same value as the release clause but to be paid from 2026. Hincapié wants to leave Bayer and #THFC also started discussing personal terms.’

Tottenham are still looking at ways to cope without James Maddison after the England international picked up an ACL injury that is likely to rule him out for the majority of the 2025/26 season.

After losing out to Arsenal for Eberechi Eze, Tottenham have had bids turned down for Nico Paz with Romano revealing that the Como attacking midfielder has chosen to stay in Italy before “likely” moving to Real Madrid next year.

And now Football Insider claim that Tottenham are ‘readying a sensational late-window move’ for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers.

Spurs ‘have held preliminary discussions over a potential deal for the attacking midfielder’ and Tottenham ‘will test Villa’s resolve to keep their prize asset and hope they can be forced into a big sale to allow them to reinvest in the squad.’.

One potential stumbling block is that Aston Villa ‘value Rogers at around the £100million mark’ and Tottenham ‘will look to negotiate their rivals down in order to secure a stunning late coup’.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was impressed by Tottenham’s performance in their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I thought Tottenham ran all over them; they looked a little bit like an old team, City, which was worrying.

“Tottenham pressed and hurried really well. Thomas Frank has come in and done a really good job in the first couple of weeks, but yeah, worrying signs for City, because that was a strong team they had out.

“We’ve seen [Frank] in three games, big games in the last couple of weeks, and what he’s done is adapt his style to each game and, obviously, a big criticism of Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou was that they never changed, they were always the same, and that you could predict exactly what they were going to do, and in the end, it was a sorry state for them.

“But what you’ve seen with Thomas Frank: he’ll go five at the back, he’s gone four at the back, they’ll press high, sometimes they’ll sit deep, and we’re seeing a little bit more, I think, of a change in this last 12 to 18 months, where we’re seeing the old style of football return.

“It’s been this way for a few years that you’ve got to have a philosophy, you’ve got to have a way of playing, and now it seems we’ve got a few managers near the top end who are adapting from game to game. I think Thomas Frank is adapting from game to game, he’s getting the best out of the players that he’s got.”