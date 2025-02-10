Fabrizio Romano has revealed Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on sacking head coach Ange Postecoglou after they exited the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs are enduring a woeful season as they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League and only sit ten points clear of the relegation zone.

In September 2024, Postecoglou – firm favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked – put pressure on himself, insisting he “always wins” a trophy in his second season. He said: “I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year [with a team]. Nothing’s changed.”

These comments have not aged well as Spurs exited the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last week.

Tottenham took a 1-0 aggregate lead into their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool but did not put up much of a fight in the return tie, losing 4-0 at Anfield. Then on Sunday, Aston Villa beat Spurs 2-1 at Villa Park to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Before Tottenham’s loss to Villa, a report from GiveMeSport claims a defeat could leave Postecoglou ‘on the brink’.

‘Postecoglou’s position will come under the microscope if Tottenham are knocked out of two cup competitions in a matter of days, according to GMS sources, while the manner of the defeat to Liverpool has led to there being uncertainty over whether he will be given the opportunity to see out the rest of the season. ‘GMS sources have been informed that influential figures at Tottenham remain fully behind Postecoglou, with Levy’s willingness to dip into the transfer market in the final hours of the winter window highlighting his support, but being beaten by Aston Villa could leave his future at the helm in jeopardy.’

Despite this, Romano claims there are “still no indications of changes at Spurs.”

Romano told GiveMeSport: “At the moment, there are still no indications of changes at Spurs.

“Of course, no one is happy with the current situation, but no indication of imminent changes. Let’s see in the next few days and after the next games.”

Speaking post-match, Postecoglou admitted his “disappointment” at failing to progress in the FA Cup.

“Obviously disappointed we don’t progress,” Postecoglou said.

“It wasn’t a great start, that’s the last thing you want, and we really struggled to get some control. Then we had an enormous chance at 1-0 we didn’t take to equalise.

“We got a better grip of the game but unfortunately fell short. When you go a goal down it gives the opposition momentum and confidence. You want to wrestle control early and we didn’t do that.”