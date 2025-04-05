Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Ange Postecoglou’s future at Tottenham Hotspur as he is in a “dangerous situation”.

Under Postecoglou, Spurs are enduring a miserable season as they have lost 16 Premier League games and sit 16th in the table after 30 matches.

Injuries have impacted Tottenham this term, but their performances in most matches have been far from good enough as they have massively underdelivered after narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification last season.

Postecoglou is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with Tottenham’s Europa League run the only saving grace in a dire season.

Spurs face Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals and Romano believes the “whole sense of the project could change” if they win this competition.

“It’s not over yet, but it’s a dangerous situation, the one of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. I know Spurs fans are not happy with the current situation. It’s really poor in terms of points. 34 in 30 games in Premier League,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“In the Europa League, it’s a different story. Now, there is an important clash with Eintracht [Frankfurt]. So the Europa League is saving the season at the moment for Tottenham and Postecoglou.

“If Tottenham win the Europa League, this could change the whole sense of the project. Next year, they would be in the Champions League finally, so it would be really important.”

However, Romano insists Spurs are “expected” to “replace Postecoglou” if they do not win the Europa League and he’s ruled out one potential replacement.

“Otherwise, the expectation is that there is a very concrete and strong chance for Tottenham to replace Postecoglou at the end of the season,” Romano added.

“Tottenham started exploring the managers’ market. Tottenham are informed on the situation of Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth with a release clause in his contract.

“Tottenham know everything about that and nd he’s a candidate. Iraola is doing fantastic at Bournemouth, and for sure, he’s highly rated internally at Tottenham. So it’s one of the possibilities.

“Another coach appreciated is Marco Silva, who has spent years at Fulham doing very well, sometimes not with crazy investments, but with a good squad, and he was able to make them perform in an excellent way.

“There are links with Simone Inzaghi, but I can guarantee that Inzaghi is completely focused on Inter and he’s not having any concrete conversation with Tottenham at this point. But in general, the Tottenham job is something interesting to follow.”