Fabrizio Romano has revealed details of Richarlison’s proposed move from Tottenham Hotspur to Trabzonspor, with an ‘agreement’ struck.

Richarlison is stuck in limbo at Tottenham after the English transfer window shut on Tuesday night.

The forward is down the pecking order at Tottenham after they overhauled their attack with the signings of Omar Marmoush, Savio and Mykhaylo Mudryk.

In the final few days of the transfer window, Tottenham tried to offload Richarlison to Everton as part of a deal for Iliman Ndiaye, but this did not go through.

Spurs reached an agreement with Everton, but the double deal collapsed after Richarlison reportedly could not reach terms with his former club.

Thankfully for Richarlison, the transfer window in Turkey does not close until Friday night, and he is attracting interest from Trabzonspor.

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On Wednesday afternoon, Turkish reporter Yagız Sabuncuoglu reported that Tottenham have received an ‘offer’ from Trabzonspor for Richarlison.

He has also stated that Richarlison is pushing for the move and has a ‘verbal agreement’.

He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Trabzonspor has made an offer to Tottenham for Richarlison. The player is warm to the offer but there is no agreement with Tottenham yet. Contacts continue!

He later added on X: ‘Richarlison has verbally agreed with Trabzonspor!

‘The Brazilian player wants to join Trabzonspor and is pressuring his club to accept the offer! Richarlison wants to leave Tottenham.’

However, a report from The Athletic then stated that Trabzonspor have made a ‘failed effort’ to sign Richarlison in the past 24 hours.

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They explained: ‘Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have made an unsuccessful attempt to sign Richarlison in the past 24 hours.

‘After their failed effort, it is not clear whether Trabzonspor will make a further attempt to bring in the 29-year-old. While the transfer deadline in England has passed, Turkish clubs are able to buy players until Friday, September 4.’

Fabrizio Romano reveals huge Richarlison exit update

That update did not state that a deal was off, and Romano has now provided details of Richarlison’s ‘agreement’ with Trabzonspor.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: Richarlison has agreed to join Trabzonspor with salary agreed, x3 more than what he currently earns at Tottenham.

‘Spurs rejected two bids worth £15m and £20m; new proposal anticipated soon.

‘Trabzonspor want Richy as priority.’

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