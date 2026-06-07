Tottenham are on course to seal a third summer signing after Fabrizio Romano revealed a deal for Marco Senesi is done.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season as a 1-0 win over Everton confirmed their Premier League status for next season.

Tottenham finished two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship, and now Spurs are taking to steps to avoid a repeat performance next season.

Spurs announced earlier this week that Andy Robertson is joining on a free transfer from Liverpool as they look to add experience to their squad.

A deal for Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi has been in the pipeline for a long time and now Romano has confirmed that the Argentina international has completed his move to Tottenham.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Tottenham have completed their double free agent signings as planned since April. After Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi joins on a four year deal until June 2030 — never in doubt, no chance for hijacks as Marcos said yes to Spurs weeks ago. Medical done today. #THFC.’

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Tottenham have been bidding for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke with their opening offer rejected by the Seagulls earlier this week.

And a deal to sign Manchester City winger Savinho could be closer with Romano expecting the transfer to be completed “quite soon”.

Speaking about the latest on Spurs’ move for Savinho, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Savinho was ready to go to Tottenham one year ago. Then if Man City tell you you have to stay, Pep Guardiola is trusting you, obviously Savinho was more than happy to stay and to continue and to sign a new contract as he did in September.

“But Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today. So on player side, I don’t see big issues. I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now it’s so Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee. So let’s be patient. Let’s see what happens there. But Tottenham are on it. Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.”

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Romano added: “Tottenham today announced Andy Robertson. Soon Tottenham will announce also Marco Senesi as a new centre-back joining from Bournemouth. So Tottenham very busy to give Roberto De Zerbi what he wants.”

Tottenham fans ‘need to hear is honesty and transparency’

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks Tottenham chief executive Vinai Venkatesham showed a lack of leadership in his statement at the end of the season.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think he (Venkatesham) would have been well-advised to have come out and taken part of the blame for this. I think you’ve got to, if you’re going to be the one who makes those tough decisions.

“Despite the fact that there have been well-documented ownership changes, Vinai has got to admit that he would have been part of those sorts of changes.

“The one thing that the fans need to hear is honesty and transparency. And they’ll get behind you if you’re honest and tell the truth. I think he might have been better served doing that.

“The ground is moving under him pretty quickly, but the fact is, I don’t think there’s going to be any sackings or anything like that. But I think it’s a lot of politics going on right now at Spurs, given what happened last season.”

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