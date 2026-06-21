Tottenham are reportedly getting serious about signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United as links to Mason Greenwood are rejected by one insider.

Spurs have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window so far with the North Londoners looking to avoid being in relegation trouble for a third season in a row.

Tottenham narrowly avoided the drop to the Championship on the final day of the 2025/26 season with a 1-0 win over Everton enough to secure their place in the Premier League for another campaign.

18th-placed West Ham finished just two points adrift of Roberto De Zerbi’s side and Spurs have already sealed the free transfers of Andy Robertson and Marco Senesi from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

Tottenham completed their third signing of the summer earlier this week when they secured a reported £52m deal for Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

There have been rumours that Manchester City winger Savinho is also a top target and Tottenham are now working to seal a deal for Newcastle midfielder Tonali.

READ: Man Utd ‘first bid’ for Tottenham target revealed as midfielder tells agent who he ‘wants’ to join

On Friday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are working on a deal for Sandro Tonali. Tottenham are aware of the player being open to joining.

“That was my message, and that remains my message. I keep telling you about Tonali and Tottenham. Should anything change, I will come here and update you. But as of today, we are entering into the weekend, I keep telling you Sandro Tonali and Tottenham, wanted by Roberto De Zerbi in talks. So, deal on Tottenham, Sandro Tonali. That’s the understanding, that’s the story.”

Before bringing a more recent update, Romano added on X: ‘THFC determined to get the deal done. Spurs keep pushing. De Zerbi wants him.’

French newspaper L’Equipe reported earlier this week that former Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood is a target for north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Spurs get new offer as Van der Ven scramble starts

Posting on X, Romano dismissed those reports: ‘Tottenham are not working on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood despite reports.’

While Tottenham insider Alistair Gold has also weighed in on reports that Greenwood could join Spurs with the Football.London journalist calling the rumours ‘utterly absurd’.

Gold went on to add that Tottenham have ‘no interest’ in any deal for the Old Trafford academy graduate.

The insider revealed: ‘In other news, in case you hadn’t worked it out already because it would be utterly absurd after De Zerbi’s early days in the job, but Spurs hold no interest in signing Mason Greenwood this summer despite links.’

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