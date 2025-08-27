According to reports, a final ‘decision’ has been made on Morgan Rogers’ future amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, who are ‘focused’ on two signings.

Thomas Frank‘s side have made a perfect start to the 2025/26 campaign, winning their opening two Premier League games against Burnley and Manchester City.

Summer signings Mohammed Kudus and Joao Pahlinha have made an instant impact at Spurs, though more recruits are required as they prepare for their Champions League return.

Tottenham’s top priority is to sign a new No.10 to fill the void left by James Maddison, but they have already missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze amid a tapping-up allegation and a hijack from Arsenal.

Despite this, it has been suggested that the north London outfit could pull off a coup in the final few days of this transfer window as they have been linked with Aston Villa star Rogers.

The England international was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season, but reports have suggested that Aston Villa could be forced to sell their prized asset in this window amid their PSR issues.

However, GiveMeSport are reporting that the Villans have ‘decided’ to ‘price Rogers out of a last-minute move away from Villa Park as head coach Unai Emery has no intentions of sanctioning his departure’ with Spurs ‘circling’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed up this report and has revealed several potential alternatives, with Tottenham “focused” on two signings.

“For Spurs, the focus now is to find a No.10 and a winger,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Spurs haven’t left the table for Savinho yet. But it still depends on Manchester City. The story for Rodrygo and Man City – the only way for the Savinho deal to happen – is still not accelerating because it depends on the pricing on Rodrygo, and his pricing and salary is way higher than that of Savinho.

“That’s why we don’t have a green light yet. It’s not something that’s advancing at this point but everything is open.

“Tottenham are calling for several players. They called for Tyler Dibling but never made a bid. They made an enquiry but the player went to Everton.

“They called for Xavi Simons but he’s already in agreement with Chelsea. Morgan Rogers is a dream target but Villa don’t want to sell. So it looks very difficult.

“In the last 24-48 hours, they’ve made calls for other players: Lucas Paqueta at West Ham and Semenyo at Bournemouth. Soon it’s time to make final decisions and Spurs movements are going to be one to watch in the final days of the window.”

Spurs are also working on exits, with Romano revealing on Monday that they have given a ‘green light’ for Luka Vuskovic to leave.

He said on X: “EXCL: HSV Hamburg get green light from Tottenham for Luka Vusković to join the club on loan.

“No buy option, straight loan as seen as key part of future project at #THFC and huge talent.”