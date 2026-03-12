Interim boss Igor Tudor could be “sacked at any moment” by Tottenham after losing to Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have lost all four of their matches since Tudor took over from Thomas Frank until the end of the season and there have already been claims that the Croatian could be replaced.

Tudor was particularly heavily criticised for starting young Antonin Kinsky in their 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek before withdrawing him on 17 minutes with Tottenham 3-0 down.

He was accused by Peter Schmeichel of “killing” the young goalkeeper’s career and there were claims in the Telegraph yesterday that the players have ‘no faith’ in Tudor.

It has been revealed that Tottenham have put him on press conference duty ahead of their match against Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend – but Romano has warned that he could still lose his job “at any moment”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are in a very difficult moment after the defeat against Atletico Madrid.

“It is four games under Igor Tudor and four defeats, which is the first time in Tottenham’s history with a new manager.

“It is also the first time Tottenham have lost six consecutive matches.

“At the moment Tottenham have confirmed that Tudor will take the press conference ahead of the Liverpool game, but he remains at serious risk of being sacked at any moment.

“The situation is very fluid in the short term.

“For the long term the plan has always been clear, because Tudor signed a short contract and in the summer Tottenham want a new manager.

“The two names still very high on the shortlist are Roberto De Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino.”

Tottenham are currently just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League and now face the very real possibility of being in the Championship next season.

Relegation would lead to a mass exodus at Tottenham and players like Cristian Romero could leave regardless of how they finish the season.

Romano has revealed that there is a “serious possibility” that the World Cup winner will leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Romano added: “Another important story at Tottenham is about Cristian Romero.

“There is a serious possibility that Romero could leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

“Top clubs in Europe and also abroad are calling and asking about the situation of the Argentine defender.

“So Romero is one to watch in the summer because there is strong interest.”