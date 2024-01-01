Romano provides update on two more Tottenham signings after defender ‘agrees’ to join

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it’s wise to “keep an eye on further activity” from Tottenham this winter after they “agreed personal terms” with Radu Dragusin.

Spurs are having a positive first season under new boss Ange Postecoglou with the former Celtic boss leading the north Londoners to fifth in the Premier League, three points off the top of the table.

Summer signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have had an immediate impact this season despite the latter two missing a number of matches for Postecoglou’s side.

And Tottenham will be hoping they can keep improving with more signings to help Postecoglou in the January transfer window.

Romano has confirmed that Genoa centre-back Dragusin has agreed to join Tottenham with the two clubs still negotiating over a transfer fee, while the journalist has also revealed two other areas Spurs will look to improve this month.

“As previously reported, Tottenham are progressing with the Radu Dragusin deal and my understanding is they’ve now agreed personal terms. The talented Romanian defender has said yes to the move, so there are no issues there, but now it’s on the two clubs to find an agreement,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Let’s see how that deal progresses, but I’d also keep an eye on further activity from Tottenham this January. Strengthening the attack is possible, if they find the right opportunity on the market.

“We know Harry Kane left in the summer and they didn’t really replace him at that time, so that could be one to watch, even if they’ve done very well with the current attack, with Richarlison now back in form.

“Midfield could also be one to watch for Spurs, but it depends on what happens with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future in January, it’s not a certainty by any means, but we know there has been some interest in him and he recently changed agents, so let’s see what happens there.”

While Postecoglou was able to toast a victorious end to 2023 by beating Bournemouth 3-1 on New Year’s Eve, Spurs’ injury crisis reared its ugly head again with a tearful Pape Sarr forced off with a hamstring injury and Alejo Veliz, who suffered a suspected knee injury, also emotional upon leaving the pitch.

“Pape felt his hamstring and he’s emotional because he wants to go away with his national team,” Postecoglou said.

“Disappointing for him but I am hoping it is not too serious and he can still go away and contribute to his country. Alejo was in a lot of pain.”