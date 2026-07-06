Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on attempts by Tottenham to sign Manchester City winger Savinho amid “concerns” over the Sandro Tonali deal.

Spurs narrowly missed out on relegation to the Championship last season with Roberto de Zerbi’s side finishing just two points ahead of West Ham, who went down.

The Tottenham hierarchy have already taken big steps to help ensure that they aren’t in a similar position again next term by bringing in five signings already.

Andy Robertson, Martin Dubravka and Marcos Senesi have all joined on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke moved from Brighton for £52m and Mateus Fernandes swapped West Ham for Tottenham in a £85m deal.

Newcastle midfielder Tonali is set to be their sixth signing of the summer with the Italy international heading to London last week to have his medical.

The deal for Tonali has not yet been officially announced, concerning some Spurs fans on social media, and Romano has brought an update on that, as well as Tottenham’s interest in the potential seventh signing of Man City winger Savinho.

READ: Tottenham agree to defender’s £16.5m exit after he ‘asked to leave’ – Fabrizio Romano

Romano wrote on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham remain one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market. Sandro Tonali’s move is done, sealed and not in doubt.

“Many fans are asking why the transfer has not yet been announced, but there is no reason for concern. The contracts, medical, paperwork and every part of the agreement have been completed. The timing of the official announcement is entirely down to the club.

“Savinho also remains a target for Tottenham. As I have consistently reported, the club are still working on the deal. The timeline will depend on several factors, including Manchester City’s position and the transfer fee. Tottenham have not moved on from Savinho and continue to consider him an important target.

“After completing deals for Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka, Roberto De Zerbi and his recruitment team remain extremely active in the market.”

Tonali: Tottenham wanted the best from me

Speaking to reporters in Italy before boarding a flight to England on Thursday, Tonali said on his imminent move to Tottenham: “It was a bit long. We had a sort of agreement with Newcastle, we spoke every day and we made it.

“They wanted the best from me, we wanted the best deal for them. We parted on excellent terms.

READ: Tonali to Tottenham delay down to Newcastle but insider rules out Gibbs-White, Eze repeat

“We’re all happy and I’m ready for this new adventure.”

He added: “Why Tottenham? De Zerbi played a huge role in this, and it’s also a lifestyle and family choice after three years at Newcastle.

“De Zerbi deserves much of the credit. He did it not only as a Brescia native and a friend, but also as a hard worker.

“He’s committed to this. We’ll take it step by step. Medicals and signing, and then we’ll go on retreat.

“The team will be assembled in a month because the World Cup is here.

“The club is coming off a difficult season, but we’ll try to make sure everything goes well.”

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