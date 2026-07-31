According to reports, Cristian Romero is now ‘very close’ to leaving Tottenham Hotspur, and Lucas Bergvall could follow him out the door.

It has been clear for a while that Romero is going to leave Tottenham in this summer’s transfer window, and his departure is now close to being completed.

Romero endured an injury-ravaged 2025/26 campaign, and Tottenham have signed Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi this summer to replace him.

Still, the World Cup winner has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere this summer, with La Liga and Serie A mooted as possible destinations.

It has been reported that Atletico Madrid have tried to perform a late hijack to steal Romero from Inter Milan, but it now appears as if he is set to join the Italian giants.

This is according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who claims the salary and fee for Romero’s move to Inter Milan has now been ‘agreed’.

READ: De Zerbi reveals how many more signings Tottenham will make as two transfers accelerate

Pedulla explained: ‘Cuti Romero and Inter have reached a preliminary agreement on his salary and commissions. We’re very close to finalizing the deal.

‘The central defender’s desire is to join Inter, and for Chivu, this is a first-choice move, even after the significant arrival of Stones on a free transfer. An agreement with Tottenham, worth around €40 million, was already sealed.’

Lucas Bergvall exit hinges on one key condition

And it has been suggested that Bergvall could also leave Tottenham this summer, partly because they have recruited Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes.

READ: Tottenham insider reveals ‘top four’ expectations with four stars key to De Zerbi push

Tottenham may also need to balance the books because they are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, though journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the club is not budging on their demands for Bergvall.

Di Marzio told PariuriX.com: “They want to get in two wingers and that is not depending on Bergvall at all as he plays another position, and they already received offers from Bergvall from big clubs who offered a lot of money.

“They refused an offer of €50 million from clubs in England, so it will be a difficult deal to make. They won’t let him go for €50 million and getting €60 million or more might be difficult to get. Their price is way higher than the offer they received so far.”

On potential signings, Di Marzio added: “Tottenham need some wingers this transfer window, so they are focusing on Savinho, Omar Marmoush and Cody Gakpo. These three players are the players Roberto De Zerbi wants.

“They need two wingers, so they are trying to get two of these players, which won’t be easy at all, but they are trying.”

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