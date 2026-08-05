Two Tottenham stars say yes to exit with agreement reached for one transfer

Both Cristian Romero and Pape Matar Sarr want to leave Tottenham this summer with the former now close to an exit, according to reports.

Spurs are keen to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle again next season after avoiding the drop to the Championship on the Premier League’s final day.

The Tottenham hierarchy are in the process of doing everything possible to give Roberto De Zerbi’s side the best chance of success next term.

Six new signings have arrived in north London with Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all joining on free transfers, while Spurs spent £237m in total on Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham are now looking at improving their attacking options, especially on the wings, with Manchester City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo two of their top targets.

As well as players who could be coming in, Tottenham will be keen to move some players on, and Romero is one of those, with the Argentina international attracting interest from multiple clubs.

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Fabrizio Romano wrote on X that Inter Milan are ‘expected to make final decision soon’ on Romero before he brought an update on his YouTube channel.

Romano said: “I think we have to be attentive to the situation of Cuti Romero. Because Inter are on it, and there are more clubs keen.

“I think there could be movement around Romero in the next days, eventually weeks, but for sure around Romero there is movement, and I still expect him to leave Tottenham in this summer transfer window.”

Romero and Sarr are both looking to leave Tottenham

Italian website Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has now claimed that Romero ‘says yes’ to a move to Inter Milan with the Argentinian agreeing to a contract worth €5.5m a year until 2031.

The Serie A champions have ‘reached an agreement with Spurs for €35m plus €5m bonuses’ and have ‘verbally sealed a three-way agreement’ for the centre-back.

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Sarr is also attracting interest from other clubs with the Senegal international being pushed down the pecking order at Tottenham following the arrivals of Tonali and Fernandes.

And now Football Insider has revealed that Sarr is ‘looking to leave’ the north London club before the closure of the transfer window with Aston Villa interested.

The report adds: ‘Tottenham are understood to be willing to let the 23-year-old move on if the right offer comes in, with Roberto De Zerbi happy with the depth in his midfield already.

‘Aston Villa are one of a number of clubs who are keen on the Senegal international, and could make a move for him in the final month of the window.’

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