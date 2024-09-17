Tottenham star emerges as top alternative for Real Madrid is Arsenal deal proves ‘difficult’

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has emerged as an alternative option to Arsenal’s William Saliba as Real Madrid look for a new centre-back, according to reports.

Real Madrid are apparently looking to bring Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and one of Saliba or Tottenham star Romero to the club next summer.

It is a move back to their old transfer strategy of bringing in ‘Galacticos’ or the world’s best players to the Bernabeu with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe arriving at Real Madrid over the last year or so.

The Independent chief football writer Miguel Delaney insists Real Madrid could be ‘further flush with cash next summer’ and will look to flex their muscles in the transfer market.

Delaney wrote in his column:

‘This summer’s signing of Kylian Mbappe nevertheless marked the start of a new era where the club has been willing to assert its financial power, thanks to a number of recent changes. One is how successful the strategy of targeting younger players was, having brought two Champions Leagues over three seasons in 2022 and 2024. ‘That has restored Madrid’s economic strength and only improved their international commercial profile, to go with how the refurbishment of the Bernabeu is planned to make it a lucrative money-spinning European events centre like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Madrid may be further flush with cash next summer if Fifa’s newly expanded Club World Cup goes as planned, and the prize money reaches €80m.’

Saliba has formed part of a brilliant partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arsenal’s defence with the Gunners having the best defensive record in the Premier League last season despite finishing as eventual runners-up.

But it will be hard to get Saliba out of the Emirates Stadium as the France international is now part of a successful Arsenal team who want to compete for titles and silverware.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE FROM F365…

👉 16 Conclusions as wide-eyed Spurs throw themselves into Arsenal’s well-constructed but entirely obvious NLD trap

👉 Arsenal rubbish but Arteta brilliant in pre-ordained NLD that raises Postecoglou doubts

👉 Spurs top scorers against the Big Six: Son slowly closing the gap on the most obvious of leaders

And that means Real Madrid could turn to Tottenham defender Romero instead with a move to the Spanish capital likely to appeal to the Argentina international as Spurs struggle to compete at the top of the Premier League.

Delaney added: