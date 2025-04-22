Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has delivered an honest admission on his future at the Premier League club amid reports linking him with an exit.

Romero and Spurs are enduring a disappointing season as they have spent most of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League. The 16th-placed outfit suffered their 18th loss of the season against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Injuries have ravaged Tottenham this season and Romero has missed a significant portion of this campaign with hamstring and toe injuries.

The Argentina international is being eased back into the fold ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League final against Bodo-Glimt and he was taken off at half-time against Forest.

Romano has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Spurs in recent months, with it claimed that ‘have to accept’ his exit on one condition. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are among the clubs linked with the centre-back.

When asked about his future, Romero revealed the “truth” and commented on his potential next move.

“I try, above all things, to always live day to day,” Romero said.

“There are almost two months left of the season, and I want to perform at my best and try to finish it in the best way possible.

“We are in the semi-final of the Europa League, which is an important step for the club after so many years that it has not reached this stage.

“The truth is that I have not spoken with my agent yet, but I am willing to do anything.

“My focus is always on growing and looking for new places to continue developing, but I don’t want to talk about that yet because there are a few months left to finish the season.”

He added: “After this, we’ll see. I haven’t spoken to my agent yet, but I’m willing to do anything.

“My focus is on growing, but I don’t want to talk about that. I’d love to play in the Spanish league. I’d love to compete in all the top leagues.”

Explaining why Romero and Micky van Ven were subbed at half-time against Nottm Forest, Postecoglou said: “I thought they needed to play some minutes tonight because it becomes 10 days leading into Liverpool.

“With both of them we’ve got them in a really good place physically now and I just want to keep them ticking over.

“I felt that there was no need to play more than 45 minutes today and we needed to get a couple of others game time.

“I just felt that if it was Sunday we probably wouldn’t have played them, but on a Monday, especially for Micky because he’s been playing just one game a week, we need to build him up because he’s in a really good place at the moment so I thought 45 minutes for both of them would be beneficial.”