Tottenham have decided to sack manager Ange Postecoglou despite the boss breaking a 17-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League, per multiple sources.

Postecoglou was in danger for most of the 2024-25 season. The Spurs boss almost never had his side in a comfortable position in the Premier League, with the north London club eventually finishing 17th.

Their only potential saving grace throughout the season was the Europa League. It was suggested towards the back end of the campaign, while Tottenham were in strife in the league, that winning the European competition was the only way Postecoglou would keep his job.

However, breaking the club’s 17-year trophy drought was not enough for the Australian.

A number of sources have stated on Friday that Postecoglou has been sacked by Tottenham.

Insider Ben Jacobs stated the decision comes after a ‘week of deliberation’ by chairman Daniel Levy. The manager will not get the chance to prove if he could have made his third season better than his second.

During his second Spurs campaign, Postecoglou stated he “always” wins trophies in his second season in charge wherever he goes, and he proved that with the Europa League.

Then, after he had won that, he announced that the third season of all the best TV shows is better than the second, hinting he felt he could have a more successful campaign in the next one.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has said: “Some Spurs fans will say: as brilliant as it was winning a trophy, there were defeats to Ipswich and Leicester at home, a poor performance against Everton away in the first half. Some supporters were thinking: is this the time?

“It wasn’t. Daniel Levy stuck with Postecoglou and he delivered a trophy.

“There were concerns with the league form last season – and they are going up five to ten levels next season from the Europa League to the Champions League?

“Can this squad handle Champions League and the league? You can’t rest players in the first half of the Champions League, you have to go full strength in the Premier League too. That is something Daniel Levy is thinking about too.”

