The Athletic’s David Ornstein has commented on whether Tottenham Hotspur could sack Ange Postecoglou following their 1-0 loss against arch-rivals Arsenal.

Postecoglou was lauded at the start of last season as he successfully overhauled Tottenham‘s style of play, making his side one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the Premier League.

Spurs ended the season poorly but still finished fifth in the Premier League and two points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Before this season, Tottenham’s target for the new campaign would have likely been to qualify for the Champions League and/or win a trophy.

However, Spurs have endured a difficult start to the new season. They have one win in four Premier League games and last time out, they were beaten 1-0 at home against North London rivals Arsenal.

Following this result, Postecoglou is the eight-favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked. Earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano provided his verdict on whether Spurs could make a “shocking decision”.

Romano said: “It’s absolutely everything under control at Tottenham – a slow start, of course, a disappointing North London derby, but at the same time, they are not considering any shocking decision for the manager.

“This project is completely, completely involved in the ideas, the plan… the whole project is around Ange Postecoglou. Even in the summer transfer window, they were blending transfers together with him: [Dominic] Solanke, and also the others.

“This is something they are building with the manager – not just for the manager, but with the manager, so they are not going to change anything now. It was again a poor start to the season where they were also unlucky, if you remember the Leicester game. So it’s probably a difficult moment in general for Tottenham, but they absolutely trust in the manager and trust Postecoglou.

“So at the moment there is nothing negative ongoing at the club, no bad feelings, just the moment to change things, and they will do that on the pitch I’m sure.”

A further update has since been revealed by Ornstein. He suspects Postecoglou will still have the backing of Tottenham’s board.

“So this noise and understandable reaction from a lot of the public, and Spurs fans post the north London derby defeat, I suspect will not be replicated inside the club and in the hierarchy,” Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast.

“If they are fully behind Ange Postecoglou in the way that Arsenal were when Mikel Arteta was facing external pressure, then you’d like to think that in time, things will improve.

“Whether it’s in the way that Arsenal have, or better, or worse, we will have to wait and see.”