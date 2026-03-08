Tottenham identify two Tudor replacements as ‘final decision’ claim is made as two Spurs stars ‘pack bags’

Igor Tudor is already on the brink at Tottenham.

Tottenham have identified two potential replacements for interim head coach Igor Tudor if they decide to sack the Croatian, according to reports.

The north London club are on a terrible downward trajectory and have failed to improve after sacking former Brentford head coach Thomas Frank last month.

Tudor took over from Frank to become interim head coach until the end of the season but there are already huge doubts that he will last the season.

The Croatian has overseen three losses from his first three matches in charge against Arsenal, Fulham and Crystal Palace, and now faces a Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield sandwiched in between a Champions League double-header against Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham are now just one point away from the relegation zone after West Ham beat Fulham 1-0 on Wednesday and Spurs lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Our friends at TEAMtalk insist that Tudor ‘has escaped the sack, for now’ and are expected to wait until after the match against Liverpool in a week before potentially making any change.

READ: Tudor sacked after triple loss as Tottenham caretaker’s final straw at former clubs remembered

The report adds that Spurs ‘are preparing to remove Tudor in the near future’ and have moved to identify candidates who could replace the former Juventus head coach.

Former Tottenham forward Robbie Keane and ex-Brighton and Napoli boss Roberto De Zerbi are thought to be the two top candidates, although the latter is ‘less enthusiastic about the prospect of stepping into an interim situation’.

TEAMtalk are keen to stress that ‘no final decision has yet been made’ over whether to sack Tudor or not – but they are giving themselves the best possible chance of a smooth transition if they do decided to make a change.

Spanish website AS claims that Richarlison is ‘packing his bags’ ahead of a summer departure from Tottenham that could see him return to Brazil.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365…

* Tottenham: Tudor ‘close’ to sack as stay of execution revealed; club legend ‘keen to step in’

* ‘It would be catastrophic’ – Defoe reveals Spurs relegation disadvantage vs West Ham, Nottm Forest

* Arsenal are ‘cardboard’ but Spurs will only get promoted on three conditions as seven players must go

Another player who’s likely to leave in the summer, even if Tottenham stay up, is Guglielmo Vicario with Tuttosport insisting that the Italian goalkeeper is ‘drained’ from his time in north London.

Vicario has a ‘less than idyllic relationship’ with new interim boss Tudor and ‘hopes to return’ to Italy and play for Juventus in the summer market.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp reckons Spurs “could even be favourites” of them, Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham to go down.

Redknapp told talkSPORT on Friday: “Four or five weeks ago I really couldn’t see Tottenham being involved in a relegation scrap.

“Every week has gone by it’s got worse. West Ham are now playing very well which is great, Forest picked up a big point the other night, the only other side getting sucked in now is Leeds, they’ve got sucked into that battle as well, I thought they were clear because they’ve had a good season, played ever so well.

“But Tottenham are bang in it now, must be truthful. They’re looking like they could even be favourites out the four to go, it’s that desperate.”